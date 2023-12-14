Sponsored Segment by Blue Federal Credit Union

Today, we want to congratulate our nominee, Samantha Leahy, for going above and beyond and being awarded this weeks ‘Do-Gooder’ Award.

Samantha Leahy has been the Director of Community and Early Childhood Ministry at St. Luke’s United Methodist Church for more than 21 years!

Sam’s passion is leading mission programs at St. Luke’s to support those experiencing food insecurities and homelessness.

