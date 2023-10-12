Sponsored Segment by Blue Federal Credit Union

Today, we're celebrating a big milestone with our friends at 'Blue Federal Credit Union' as they continue to expand they're community partnerships in big ways across Colorado.

Blue Federal Credit Union has successfully acquired the naming rights for the ‘Budweiser Event Center,’ which is now officially known as ‘Blue Arena’.

It’s a place that has held some unforgettable events, from the ’03 Avalanche vs Panthers exhibition to the Colorado Eagles breaking a new record in minor-league hockey.

As the arena rings in it’s 20th anniversary, GDC’s Spencer Thomas caught up with Blue Federal Credit Union to talk about the new name and what the future has in store!

