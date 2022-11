Sponsored Segment by LG, Ooma, Baresian, and Lenovo

Ready or not, here is comes! We’re talking about the biggest event of the year, black Friday and cyber Monday. In order to truly take advantage of the deals, you need to know what exactly you’re looking for and how to get it! GDC Tech Expert, Andrea Smith, gives us all the tips and tricks ahead of the holiday rush.

To learn more, click here.