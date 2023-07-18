Sponsored Segment by Big Balloon Build Colorado

There is a fun event coming up that you don’t want to miss out on!

‘Big Balloon Build’ is transforming the ‘Aims Welcome Center’ in Greeley into a balloon paradise that’s out of this world and it’s all for charity!

GDC’s Cheryl Hwang was live this morning giving our viewers a sneak peek at all the fun and how you can experience it too!

Tickets for ‘the Big Balloon Build’ are on sale now!

The event is happening this Thursday, July 20th through Monday the 24th in Greeley.

Tickets for adults are 15-dollars, kids ages 6 to 7 are 10-dollars. and kids under 6 are free!

You can get tickets online by clicking here.