Sponsored Content by Become the Banker

More than 70% of American workers don’t feel confident about making money, saving money, and having a good retirement. The team from Become the Banker teaches people how to eliminate debt and build wealth. They have a short but powerful video to help you learn about financial freedom in the comfort of your own home. Check it out at MyMoneyMyWay.com.

Joseph Quijano, a Certified Financial Planner, and Jordan Quijano, a financial advisor, sat down with us to show us how to avoid financial threats. Joe has been helping people achieve their financial dreams for more than 40 years. Joe and his team can help you achieve a worry-free retirement and receive paychecks for life. Call 303-945-3835