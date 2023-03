This is a sponsored segment by Beau Jo’s Colorado Style Pizza.

Beau Jo’s is a Colorado icon. It opened in 1973 in Idaho Springs and has since grown to five locations and a food truck.

They’re celebrating 50 years of success with live music, limited edition prizes, and a chance to win Beau Jo’s pizza for a year! You can go to any of their locations on Saturday April 1 starting at 11am.

GDC’s Cheryl Hwang stopped by Beau Jo’s original location in Idaho Springs.