This is a sponsored segment by Techish.

It’s back to school season and according to a recent survey, most parents feel overwhelmed and unprepared right about now. From juggling schedules to finding the best supplies and gadgets to set kids up for success, our tech life guru — Jennifer Jolly — is here to help.

Items mentioned:

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

Storypod

Skylight Calendar

McAfee+ Family Plan

Slickdeals.com