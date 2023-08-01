This is a sponsored segment by BestReviews.

The countdown to the school year is on! Olivia Horton has a look some of the top tested must-haves for the school year from BestReviews.

On Cloud Sky Kids Sneakers

Stylish sneakers are a top must-have for starting the school year on the right foot. In addition to being one of the hottest trends, these sneakers will support foot growth to remain comfortable for longer.

L.L.Bean Original Book Pack

The classic L.L.Bean backpack is still a top choice for students everywhere and comes in five color options to suit every style. It’s designed with durable stitching and weatherproof fabrics to stand up to an entire year of adventures and more.

Apple AirTag

From keeping track of keys to giving you peace of mind that your kindergartener is right where they’re supposed to be, the Apple AirTag is versatile for all back-to-school needs. It connects instantly to your phone or iPad and is equipped with privacy encryption.

Easthill Pencil Case

Accommodate up to 50 pens and pencils, makeup brushes or other gadgets with this large pencil case. Not only is it available in 20 designs, but it’s equipped with a front window pocket to easily access essentials.

Grub2Go Premium Bento Lunch Box

Keep lunch secure throughout the entire day of commuting and classroom changes with this durable lunch box. It comes with three utensils, an air-tight sauce container, two food dividers, a bamboo lid that doubles as a chopping board and a drawstring carrying bag.

