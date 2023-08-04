This is a sponsored segment by Wynn Las Vegas.

‘Awakening‘ at the Wynn is the newest state-of-the-art spectacle to hit the Strip! “You will be awestruck by every gasp-inducing moment of this reimagined production, from soaring aerialists and bounding acrobats to the comedic moments that bring a lighthearted balance to Awakening’s compelling tale.”

‘Awakening’ also features the voice of Anthony Hopkins.

Sean McAllister is host of the ‘Vegas Revealed’ podcast and stopped by GDC virtually to talk about ‘Awakening’.