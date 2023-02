Sponsored Content By avIVa Medical

We all know, to take care of others, you must take care of yourself! avIVa Medical is here to help with a total body wellness experience that’ll have you feeling better inside and out. Owner and Founder of avIVa Medical, Ellen Neufeld, caught up with GDC to tell us more about its wide variety of services, including the incredible ‘Emsculpt Neo,’ at its home office in Centennial.

To learn more, click here.