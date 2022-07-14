Sponsored Content By avIVa Medical

We all know, to take care of others, you must take care of yourself! avIVa Medical is here to help with a total body wellness experience that’ll have you feeling better inside and out. Owner and Founder of avIVa Medical, Ellen Neufeld, caught up with GDC to tell us more about its wide variety of services at its home office in Centennial. You can try out some of the sculpture treatments for free at the “Let’s Get Real BTL National Bus Tour Event”. It’s Monday, June 13 starting at 11 a.m. Enjoy a Barre3 class, food truck, raffles, special pricing, swag, and the chance to try out EMSCULPT neo and EMSELLA. The event is free, but you do need to RSVP online.