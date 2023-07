This is a sponsored segment by Aviva Med Spa.

Tim Brodigan was told by doctors that he’d never walk again after an Amtrak Train derailment five years ago in Washington State.

Brodigan suffered a spinal cord injury and was paralyzed. Tim was bound to a wheelchair before working with Aviva Med Spa in Centennial. Now, he’s out of the wheelchair and using a walker!

GDC’s Spencer Thomas talked with Tim at Aviva Med Spa.