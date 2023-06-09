Sponsored Segment by Aspen Park Vet Hospital

If you’re looking for a unapparelled experience when it comes to a vet clinic that’ll take care of your animals at home, look no further than Aspen Park Vet!

Founder of Aspen Park Vet Hospital, Dr. Q, popped into our studio to chat about an amazing list of initiatives and programs for the summer season, such as: ‘Positive Reinforcement Trainer Award,’ horse training by invite only, and patio dog training!

ADVERTISING

QUESTION TIME WITH DR.Q!

Every Friday on GDC, Dr. Q will be answering viewer questions! If you have a question of your own about anything animal related, email greatdaycolorado@kwgn.com and Dr. Q will answer those questions the following Friday.

To learn more about Aspen Park Vet, click here.