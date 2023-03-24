Sponsored Segment by Aspen Park Vet Hospital

Dr. Q is the best of the best and today her and her daughter Zen, popped into our studio to chat about an amazing initiative they’re starting called ‘Positive Reinforcement Trainer Award,’ and the summer programs she is offering this season.

We also had a special visit from Dr. ‘s Rooster, Sir Stinky, who had a story of his own!

