Meet Dr. Jena Questen from Aspen Park Vet Hospital who just won Colorado’s Small Business Person of the Year. Today on Great Day Colorado we talked about her exciting new property she acquired for her non-profit, Resqranch! Dr. Q is on the look our for numerous volunteers that’ll help this new 10-acre space come to life. If you’re interested, head on over to her website.

She is also hosting her Annual Pet Pictures with Santa event on December 17th!

For more information go to AspenParkVet.com and ResQRanch.org.