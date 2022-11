Sponsored by Aspen Park Vet Hospital

Meet Dr. Jena Questen from Aspen Park Vet Hospital who shared a special story of a kitten that was stuck in a hale bale and needed an emergency amputation! Aspen Vet took the kitten in, gave her surgery, and found him a forever home!

For more information go to AspenParkVet.com and ResQRanch.org.