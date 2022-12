Sponsored by Aspen Park Vet Hospital

Meet Dr. Jena Questen from Aspen Park Vet Hospital who spoke with GDC Host Spencer Thomas about her exciting new property she acquired for her non-profit, ‘Resqranch’! Dr. Q is on the look our for numerous volunteers that’ll help this new 10-acre space come to life. If you’re interested, head on over to her website.

For more information go to AspenParkVet.com and ResQRanch.org.