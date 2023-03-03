Sponsored Segment by Aspen Park Vet Hospital

Aspen Park Vet Hospital is one of the most trusted spaces in all of Colorado for animals large and small who are in need of professional care! Owner and Founder, Dr. Jena Questen was on Great Day Colorado this morning with an urgent call to action, in need of our communities help. Seven horses in the Pine Junction area were confiscated earlier this month, and are now under supervision of the state. Dr. Q is ready and willing to take all seven horses to her rescue ranch, but is looking for seven sponsors to donate $250.00 every month, partial sponsorship $100, or $50.00, to get this family of horses to a safe home. That being said, we’re calling on our community, our viewers, if you know anyone willing to help financially support these animals, please give Dr. Q a call at 303-838-3771 or visit AspenParkVet.com and ResQRanch.org.