Meet Dr. Jena Questen from Aspen Park Vet Hospital who weeks ago, shared a special story of a kitten that was stuck in a hale bale and needed an emergency amputation! Aspen Vet took the kitten in, gave her surgery, and found him a forever home! Today on GDC Dr. Q gave us an amazing update on that kitty and it’s new forever home.

We also chatted about her exciting new property she acquired for her non-profit, Resqranch! Dr. Q is on the look our for numerous volunteers that’ll help this new 10-acre space come to life. If you’re interested, head on over to her website.

For more information go to AspenParkVet.com and ResQRanch.org.