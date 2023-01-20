This is a sponsored segment by Aspen Park Vet Hospital.

Aspen Park Vet Hospital provides a full-range of veterinarian services for cats, dogs, horses, fish, and everything in between!

Dr. Jena Questen was picked as the small business person of the year and continues to do incredible work in our community. She’s also is the only certified aquatic veterinarian in the state.

Dr. Q was recently invited to attend the Rocky Mountain Horse Expo in February to present on positive reinforcement training.

Dr Q and her team also operate ResQRanch – the nation’s premier positive reinforcement animal sanctuary and education center.