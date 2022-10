Sponsored by Aspen Park Vet Hospital

Meet Dr. Jena Questen from Aspen Park Vet Hospital who just won Colorado’s Small Business Person of the Year, and her adorable dog, Wasabi! She is the only certified aquatic veterinarian in the state and has her own rescue as well! We sat down with her to see how she felt about receiving this huge honor, while also touching on her holistic approach.

