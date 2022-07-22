Sponsored Segment by Aspen Park Vet Hospital

Meet Dr. Jena Questen from Aspen Park Vet Hospital who just won Colorado’s Small Business Person of the Year. Dr. Q wears many hats, she is the one of two certified aquatic veterinarians in the state, runs her own animal rescue and runs a holistic practice . GDC sat down with Dr. Q and her pet dragon, Treasure, to see how she felt about receiving this frameable achievement and what is to come in the future.

For more information go to AspenParkVet.com and ResQRanch.org.