Sponsored Segment by Impact Academy

March is women’s history month, and we want to celebrate females everywhere. Women often feel the pressure to be superhuman, someone who can do it all, but taking on a lot can lead to feeling overwhelmed and burnt out.

GDC caught up with Ashley Quinto Powell about the topic and learn more about her insights productivity, executive motherhood, and self-advocacy to help leaders become better!

To learn more, click here.