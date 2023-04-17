Sponsored Segment by Capriotti’s in Greenwood Village

Are you a sandwich lover and looking for a new spot to get a delicious lunch? Capriotti’s in Greenwood Village has you covered. It’s sandwiches are flavorful and made with award-winning, traditional recipes, filled with fresh ingredients. GDC’s Angelica Lombardi took to the location to chat with the owners and get a taste for herself.

Get this, Capriotti’s has a great deal just for our viewers! Mention ‘Great Day Colorado’ during the month of April, and buy one sandwich and two drinks, and you get your second sandwich free!

They also have locations in parker, highlands ranch and castle rock.

