Sponsored Segment by Nokian Tyres

It might be fall now, but that means winter and snow aren’t far behind. It’ll be here before you know it, and there’s one thing you should be thinking about right now.

Get your car winter ready with the help of the best tires out there! GDC talked with

Nokian Tyres senior communications manager, Wes Boling, to learn more.

To see everything Nokian Tyres has to offer, click here.