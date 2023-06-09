This is a sponsored segment by Archway Communities.

Living costs are going up and some residents may find it hard to stay in the communities they know and love. That’s why Archway communities’ is creating new affordable housing in Lakewood and beyond.

There are certain income limitations for residents. Their newest project is called Robinson Place and it holds a special meaning.

Julie Stern and Sandy Nagler, Director of Real Estate and Director of Programs at Archway Communities, stopped by GDC and talked with Spencer Thomas and Chris Tomer.