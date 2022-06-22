Sponsored Content by American Heart Association

For years, unexpected medical bills have devastated the finances of countless families all across America and the fear of a surprise medical bill can lead some patients to avoid medical treatment all together. How would you like to protect yourself from surprise medical bills? Well, a new law called the ‘No Surprises Act’ helps protect families from exactly that. President of the American Heart Association, Dr. Donald Lloyd Jones, talked with GDC’s Spencer Thomas regarding the bill that aims to aid families across the country.