Sponsored Segment by the American Gastroenterological Association

When it comes to our health, did you know that nearly 40-percent of Americans suffer from gastrointestinal symptoms that impact their everyday life? Believe it or not, many patients suffer in silence by not telling their providers. Today, Dr. Rajeev Jain shared tips on how to have those uncomfortable conversations with your doctor and why they’re so important to your overall health.

To learn more, click here.