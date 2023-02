This is a sponsored segment by All Pro Chem-Dry.

When you choose All Pro Chem-Dry professional carpet cleaners you get a deeper clean, faster-drying carpets and a healthier home for you and your family. They use a green process and no harsh chemicals. They use 80% less water than typical steam cleaning, and that means your carpet is drier, quicker.

Inna Jeltai from All Pro Chem-Dry joined us on GDC virtually with a special deal for GDC viewers.