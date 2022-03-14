Sponsored Segment by Ageless Expressions Medspa

Becky Vanicelli, a Registered Nurse and Owner of Ageless Expressions MedSpa, starts the conversation about intimacy and shares a life-changing procedures for postmenopausal women and ladies dealing with side-effects from cancer treatment or incontinence. They have a variety of treatments that address internal issues as well as external issues.

Becky has some amazing offers for our viewers: The first 10 callers who book an appointment will receive $500 off a treatment package. You can also learn more online at AgelessExpressionsMedSpa.com. Call 844-724-3537. They have locations in Littleton and Golden