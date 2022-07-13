Sponsored Content by Wyoming Office of Tourism

If you’re looking for out-of-state fun, how about Yellowstone National Park? Last month, the park experienced severe flooding in parts of the park and as a result, some travelers prematurely canceled their summer trips.

After just a few weeks of recovery, the park is open which has presented a great opportunity for tourists looking to book a last-minute trip to the park!

GDC spoke with Rick Hoeninghausen with Yellowstone National Park Lodges to tell us more about this rare opportunity!