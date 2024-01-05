This is a sponsored segment by Advocates for Children CASA.

Advocates for Children CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) has been around for 38 years.

Advocates for Children CASA advocates for the best interests of children who have experienced abuse or neglect by training diverse volunteers who create opportunities for children, youth and families to thrive.

Ebony Johnson, Program Director, and Victoria Raphael stopped by GDC and talked with Spencer Thomas and Chris Tomer.

