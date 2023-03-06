This is a sponsored segment by AdventHealth University.

The job of a healthcare worker will always be in high-demand. AdventHealth University is working to meet that need with outstanding education for compassionate careers.

AdventHealth University offers students fully accredited medical degree programs in radiography, sonography and nursing.

Ryan Hass, Recruitment and Marketing Strategist for AHU Denver, and Blake Wright a first year Radiography student at AHU Denver stopped by GDC to chat with Angelica Lombardi and Chris Tomer.