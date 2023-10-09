Sponsored Segment by AdventHealth University Denver

If you’re looking to kick-start your career in health care, we have the perfect program for you!

You can learn more about ‘AdventHealth University’ at their open house this month. GDC spoke with Dr. Laura Fero, to learn more about what the university has to offer.

If you’re interested in learning more about make sure you check out their open house!

It’s Wednesday, October 18th from 5 to 7 pm.

If you apply during the open house, your application fee will be waived!

You can give them a call at 303-765-6271 or head over to their website by clicking here.