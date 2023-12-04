Sponsored Segment by AdventHealth

Great Day Colorado and ‘AdventHealth’ are committed to your whole-person health and well-being! That’s why every Monday, we feature advent health’s ‘feel whole moment’. It’s an opportunity for you to tell us what makes your life whole! It can be anything such as spending time with family, volunteering, seeing an old friend or doing something out of the norm.

This week’s entry is from Bently Dye who says, “Fifteen years ago a friend of mine set me up on a blind date with the girl that became my wife. Since that first date we have been to more shows that I can count. So far this year we have seen eleven shows and have traveled to Dallas, Salt Lake City, and Portland to see a few. This is a selfie of us when we saw Bryan Adams in Denver this Summer. We already have tickets for eight shows next year.”

Be sure to send us a photo or video of you feeling whole to be featured on our show! Scan the QR Code to enter.