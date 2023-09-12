This is a sponsored segment by Adams State University.

Adams State University is located in Alamosa, Colorado and offers both undergraduate and graduate education paths. They pride themselves on what called ‘a quality education with a personal touch’.

We wanted to learn more about the Mechanical Engineering program and it’s partnership with CSU.

Dr. Matt Nehring, Director of the Mechanical Engineering program, and Scott Clayton, a CSU Undergraduate Teaching Lab Engineer, stopped by GDC virtually.