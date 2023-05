Denver is known for its diverse dining scene, but how about a good olé’ staple, burgers and fries?

Our friends at ‘5280 Magazine’ did the work to find the best of the best in the Mile High City and beyond.

The magazines food editors put together a special roundup listing the best burgers and fries you can find and one 5280 food editor, Patricia Kaowthumrong was in studio giving us the full break down!

To learn more, click here.