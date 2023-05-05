This is a sponsored segment by the Colorado Gerontological Society.

Mark your calendars for May 20 at the Marriott Tech Center. The Salute is designed to educate and support older adults in our community by providing information and valuable resources. They have a number of helpful exhibits planned for Seniors. There’s also a virtual event planned for May 21.

Click here for more information.

Eileen Doherty from the Colorado Gerontological Society stopped by GDC and talked with Spencer Thomas and Chris Tomer.