If you’re looking for something to do this weekend with the whole family, this iconic event is said to be the official start to summer, ‘Boulder Creek Festival’ is back for it’s 34th annual event and there will be over 200 vendors!

GDC caught up with the Chief Operating Officer for the festival, Ryan Slater, to learn more about the LIVE music, food, art and fun you can enjoy at the event this season.

The event kicks off Friday, May 26th and runs through Memorial Day, Monday, May 29th. The event is free, but you can buy tickets to the Beer Fest portion by clicking here.