Sponsored Segment by 303 Roofer

Do you have hail damage? We live in “Hail Alley” in Colorado. Denver the Eastern Plains regularly experience large hail and it can damage your roof, siding, and property.

Winter is the perfect time to get your roof inspected. 303 Roofer replaces roofs year-round.

303 Roofer is fully licensed and insured. They offer free roof inspections with no pressure! Give them a call at 303-390-1382 or click here to learn more about the services they offer.

Chris Kane, owner of 303 Roofer, stopped by GDC and talked with Spencer Thomas and Chris Tomer.