Sponsored Segment by 303 Roofer

Denver was inundated by large, damaging hail over the last few weeks. You might find damage to your roof, windows, or siding. GDC Hosts Spencer Thomas and Chris Tomer caught up with owner of ‘303 Roofer,’ Chris Kane, to learn all about his company’s services, and the “do’s and don’ts” when it comes to hiring the right team to do the job.

‘303 Roofer’ is offering free roof inspections with no pressure! Give them a call at 303-390-1382 or click here to learn more about the services they offer.