This is a sponsored segment by Tesoro Cultural Center.

The 22nd Indian Market and Powwow is June 3-4 at the Tesoro Culture Center. It’s located at The Fort in Morrison.

All Tesoro events are inspired by Colorado’s rich history and shared experiences with Southwest, Spanish, Mexican, Native American, African American and Early European cultures.

Holly Arnold Kinney, Executive Director, Francis Sherwood, International Powwow Director, and Eric Manywinds Herrera, Indian Flutiest, all stopped by GDC.