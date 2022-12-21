Are you wondering what the hottest food trends in the new year will be? Well, GDC caught up with Lifestyle Influencer, Shanisty Ireland, to learn more about her take on what could be popular in 2023.
To learn more, click here.
Posted:
Updated:
Are you wondering what the hottest food trends in the new year will be? Well, GDC caught up with Lifestyle Influencer, Shanisty Ireland, to learn more about her take on what could be popular in 2023.
To learn more, click here.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now