This is a sponsored segment by the Fallen Officer Fund of Colorado.

Every year the Englewood Police Department helps put on a special walk and run for the “Fallen Officer Fund of Colorado” to honor Detective Jeremy Bitner who died in the line of duty in 2012.

The event is Saturday, June 17 at 8am. You can register by midnight tonight or day-of before 7:30am.

Chris Tomer stopped by the Englewood Police Department and talked with Division Chief Chad Read and Tyler Kieta who is a board member of the Fall Officer Fund of Colorado.