Sponsored Segment by Arapahoe County

Summer isn’t complete without a trip to the fair, and for 117 years, the Arapahoe County fair has offered food, fun and so much more! GDC sat down with Anders Nelson, the Public Information Officer for Arapahoe County to get a special preview of this years events.

Check out all the fun at the Arapahoe County Fair. It starts tomorrow, July 27th and runs through the 30th at the fairgrounds event center in Aurora.

General admission tickets are 25-dollars with *free parking, and kids 36-inches and under are free. Make sure you also check out the “Pours on the Plains” craft brew fest on Friday.

