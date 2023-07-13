This is a sponsored segment by Arapahoe County.

Summer is not complete without a trip to the fair! For 117 years, the Arapahoe County Fair has offered food, fun, and so much more.

Tickets are on sale right now, and everything kicks off on Thursday, July 27th.

How would you like to go the fair for free? We’re giving away a family 4-pack of tickets. Just visit our website and click ‘contests’ at the top, or scan the QR Code to enter! All entries must be received by the 21st.

Anders Nelson, Public Information Officer for Arapahoe County, stopped by GDC.