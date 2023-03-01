Every winter, hundreds of people come together in Colorado to plunge into cold water for a good cause!

We’re talking about the polar plunge for Special Olympics, it’s back and one of their Denver events is happening this weekend.

This annual fundraiser helps raise thousands of dollars for nearly 16,000 Special Olympics Colorado athletes. GDC teamed up with Megan Scremin, the President and CEO of Special Olympics Colorado, and Myreisha Garay with ‘Westerra Credit Union,’ who is helping put on this event.

