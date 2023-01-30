It’s no secret that dogs are so much more than just a pet, they’re a companion, and to some they’re even more. ‘Soul Dogs’ is a non-profit located in Westminster that provides services to individuals with intellectual, developmental, and physical disabilities and autism. They believe in the power of the human-animal relationship to help heal trauma and so much more.

It’s an amazing community and GDC’s Chery Hwang had a chance to visit and see first hand the impact they have on so many.

To learn more about ‘Soul Dogs,’ click here.