The Barbie movie has everyone buzzing right now! Fun fact, Barbie’s creator Ruth Handler, grew up in Denver and a character in the movie is based on her. Safe to say, the Barbie fandom has a long standing history in Colorado and now the movie is also having a great impact on our local businesses, too!

At The Stanley Marketplace in Aurora, they’re getting into the barbie spirit with pretty in pink outfits from several retailers. From head to toe, Stanley Marketplace has everything to satisfy even the most die-hard Barbie enthusiasts. From curated pink outfits at June Ruby, True Boutique, and The Goose & The Goat to pink and barbie inspired cocktails and mocktails at Comida, they have all the pink you can dream up!

If you haven’t seen the Barbie movie yet, GDC’s Angelica Lombardi tells us why you should make a stop at the Stanley Marketplace first.

The Stanley Marketplace is a community of 50 plus independently owned Colorado businesses that offer a place for you to eat, drink, shop, exercise, play, work, and more.