It’s been a hot few weeks of summer in Colorado, and if you’re looking for a way to cool off we know just the place. How does ice cream and soda sound? There’s one spot in Five Points that serves up old fashioned goodies with a modern twist. Get this, it was inspired by a local business owners late grandmother

and as GDC’s Angelica Lombardi shows us, it’s like taking a step, and taste, back in time.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction